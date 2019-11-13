

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two firefighters and one other person are in hospital for burn injuries following a one-alarm blaze near the Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to a home on Louvain Street, west of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen billowing out of the home, Toronto Fire said.

A male patient was located with burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.

A firefighter was also taken to hospital with minor burns. Toronto Fire said a second firefighter was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire said the other occupants of the home are out.

The fire was knocked down an hour later, Toronto Fire said

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Toronto Fire said a fire investigator will be attending the scene.

Police have closed Humber Boulevard South between Weston Road and Alliance Avenue.