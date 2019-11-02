

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two firefighters suffered serious injuries after falling from a building while battling a fire downtown.

Crews were called to a fire at a vacant house near Jarvis and Shuter streets early Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire Services confirms that two of the firefighters battling the blaze fell off of the roof of the building and sustained “substantial” injuries.

They were transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The fire now appears to be out and the cause is still under investigation.

Toronto Fire Services says the structural integrity of the building will need to be assessed before it is safe for firefighters to enter the building.

Police say the intersection is closed as well as Shuter Street between Jarvis and Mutual streets.