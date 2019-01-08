

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the eighth floor of an apartment building at 544 Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East at 2:17 p.m., reportedly for a complaint about a person with a knife.

Police say they located two people deceased when they arrived and are working to establish how they died.

A section of the building is taped off and officers are canvassing for witnesses.

A police source told CTV News Toronto that homicide detectives have been sent to the scene.