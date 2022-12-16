Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.

In a tweet, police said that the two deceased individuals were located along with another person who was found to have life-threatening injuries at a property in the area of East 32nd Road and Crockett Street in the city’s Raleigh neighbourhood.

It’s unclear what led the officers to the property and the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but police said more information would follow.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.