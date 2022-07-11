A 43-year-old man is facing charges after two girls aged 12 and 13 were sexually assaulted in a store in Toronto’s Weston area last month.

Toronto police say that at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, officers were called to a store in the area of Weston Road and Jane Street.

They allege a man sexually assaulted two girls, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, inside.

On Friday, July 8, a suspect police identified as Rufus Folkes of Toronto was arrested.

He faces two charges of sexual interference.

He appeared in court at 2700 Eglinton Avenue West on Friday.