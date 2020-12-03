Two hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area are temporarily taking over the management of two long-term care homes that are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has approved a voluntary management agreement between Southlake Regional Health Centre and King City Lodge Nursing Home, which has been dealing with an outbreak since Nov. 7.

According to York Region Public Health, 28 of the 35 residents at the home have been diagnosed with the disease. Seven of those residents have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, 20 of the 47 staff members at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said the agreement is aimed at helping the home, located in the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad, control the outbreak.

"Protecting the health and well-being of Ontarians, especially our long-term care residents who are most vulnerable, is our top priority," Minister Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement.

"I thank the dedicated staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre and King City Lodge Nursing Home for working together to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in this long-term care home."

There are 11 active outbreaks at nursing homes in York Region.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also approved an agreement to allow Lakeridge Health to provide enhanced support to Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby.

According to Durham Public Health, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff at the home.

The outbreak at the facility located in the area of Dundas Street East and Thickson Road South was declared on Nov. 23. Since then, three residents have died.

In Durham Region, there are four active outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Both agreements are in effect for 90 days.