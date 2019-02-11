

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The president of the Peel Regional Police Association is among two GTA officers charged with alcohol-related driving offences over the weekend.

CTV News Toronto confirmed that 44-year-old Adrian Woolley, who is currently the head of the Peel Regional Police Association, was charged with having a blood alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams.

In a tweet, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Woolley, who is from Burlington, has also been charged with stunt driving.

He was stopped on Saturday night on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington.

The second officer to be charged, in a separate incident, is Const. Tina Teeter, a 42-year-old officer with York Regional Police.

In a news release issued Monday, York Regional Police confirmed that, Teeter, who is from Barrie, was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police in connection with an “impaired-related criminal offence” when she was off duty on Sunday.

Teeter, police say, has been a member of the police service since 2003 and works as a uniform patrol officer in 4 District. She previously worked in community services and at the collision reporting centre.

She has been placed on administrative duty.

“This is very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving. We are confirming the information the OPP has released, including the officer’s identity. As this is not a YRP incident, further queries regarding this investigation should be directed to the OPP,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a written statement.

“We are committed to the fight against impaired driving and we hold our members to the same, if not higher, standard than members of our community. We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty.”