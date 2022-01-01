Hamilton police are investigating after two officers conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 31 at around 10:55 p.m. when officers were conducting the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access.

As the officers were speaking with two drivers, police said a waiting 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe allegedly suddenly pulled out and drove through the RIDE lanes, striking two officers.

“The officers were knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries. The officers remain in hospital and will both require surgery,” Hamilton police said in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 2020 Santa Fe is believed to have been involved in an earlier incident in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent, where officers approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel.

“When officers went to make the arrest, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and struck a cruiser before fleeing. The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Upper James,” police stated.

The Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle, police said, was recovered unoccupied shortly afterwards in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area.

“This incident is a stark reminder about the dangerous job our officers face every day. This is not how we wanted to start 2022 but we are hopeful the officers will make a full recovery,” Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen said.

Police are urging witnesses and anyone with video footage of the incidents to contact Division 10 CID or the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4925.