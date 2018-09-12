

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Two Hamilton residents have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was found lying on the driveway of a Parkdale apartment tower.

Toronto police said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries lying outside a building located at 103 West Lodge Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on Saturday they believed the man was involved in an altercation on a balcony of the building and that he had fallen to his death.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Chad Day.

Two suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Lee Newelln, 30, is being charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Small, 28, is being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say that one suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.