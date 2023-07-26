Two teens from Huntsville have been charged by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after allegedly doing burnouts on a local soccer field on Monday night, causing what investigators estimate to be more than $50,000 in damage.

Police say that at around 11:30 p.m., the OPP’s Huntsville detachment received a report that two vehicles were doing burnouts on a soccer field in the Greer Road and Muskoka Road 10 area.

“Officers began an investigation and identified both involved drivers,” OPP said in a press release. “Investigators estimated the damage to be in excess of $50,000.”

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old William Vanderhorn was charged with mischief over $5,000, and a 16-year-old male was charged with the same offence, as well as taking a motor vehicle without consent, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

The 16-year-old cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear before a judge at a later date.