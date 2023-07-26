Two Huntsville teens charged after doing burnouts on soccer field, causing more than 50K in damage
Two teens from Huntsville have been charged by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after allegedly doing burnouts on a local soccer field on Monday night, causing what investigators estimate to be more than $50,000 in damage.
Police say that at around 11:30 p.m., the OPP’s Huntsville detachment received a report that two vehicles were doing burnouts on a soccer field in the Greer Road and Muskoka Road 10 area.
“Officers began an investigation and identified both involved drivers,” OPP said in a press release. “Investigators estimated the damage to be in excess of $50,000.”
As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old William Vanderhorn was charged with mischief over $5,000, and a 16-year-old male was charged with the same offence, as well as taking a motor vehicle without consent, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.
The 16-year-old cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear before a judge at a later date.