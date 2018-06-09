

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Crews are attempting to free two power line workers who are stuck in a cherry picker near several power lines in Oshawa.

A resident in the Taunton Road East and Ritson Road North area tells CP24 the workers were on a lift doing maintenance work this morning when they became stuck in between several power lines.

She said Hydro One workers told her the power has been cut off to the lines, but surges can still occur at any time, meaning the workers are not safe.

Police, paramedics and Hydro One crews are at the scene.