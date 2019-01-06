

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting in the city's east end.

The incident occurred near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

The two male victims were both conscious and breathing at the scene, police said. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. There are also unconfirmed reports about a third possible victim, police said.

Two other males have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Three firearms have also been recovered.

The Toronto Police Service’s canine unit is on scene.