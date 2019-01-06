Two in custody after double shooting in The Beaches
Police respond to a double shooting in the area of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue Sunday January 6, 2018. (Tristan Phillips /CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 2:45PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 4:12PM EST
Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting in the city's east end.
The incident occurred near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.
The two male victims were both conscious and breathing at the scene, police said. They have been taken to hospital for treatment. There are also unconfirmed reports about a third possible victim, police said.
Two other males have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Three firearms have also been recovered.
The Toronto Police Service’s canine unit is on scene.