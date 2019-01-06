

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting in the city's east end.

The incident occurred near Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Police confirm that the victims are both conscious and breathing. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers previously said they were searching for two male suspects but later confirmed that two people are in custody.

The Toronto Police Service’s canine unit is on scene.