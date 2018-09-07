

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital in serious condition after separate shootings in Durham Region overnight.

The first shooting took place at around 10:05 p.m. on Oxford Street in Oshawa, which is near Park Road and Bloor Street.

Police say that they were initially called to the area for the sound of gunshots and upon arrival located a man in his 20s, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, where he remains.

No suspect information has been released at this time, though police say that they are interviewing a number of witnesses.

The second shooting took place a little over five hours later in a residential part of Ajax.

Police say that they were called to Smiths Lane near Westney and Rossland roads at around 3:35 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They say that a male victim was located at the scene and airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

No arrests have been made in that shooting and no information has been provided about potential suspects at this point.