Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan plaza
Published Sunday, September 4, 2022 6:30AM EDT
Two people are in hospital following an overnight shooting at a plaza in Vaughan.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Langstaff Road, just east of Weston Road.
Two people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, York Regional Police said.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.
There is no information so far about possible suspects.