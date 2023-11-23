A vehicle carrying six people reportedly rolled over on the Don Valley Parkway Wednesday night and sent two people to hospital.

Police responded to reports of single-vehicle rollover on the DVP at Lawrence Avenue East at 10:50 p.m.

In an email to CP24, police said there were six people in the vehicle at the time of the incident, two of whom were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound DVP ramp to westbound Lawrence Avenue was closed, but has since reopened.