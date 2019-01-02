Two industrial accidents investigated at Dofasco plants in Hamilton
Rolls of coiled steel at Canadian steel producer Dofasco in Hamilton Ont., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 12:11PM EST
HAMILTON - Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating two industrial accidents at Dofasco plants in Hamilton.
City police say the first occurred at 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.
They say a 23-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when the dump-style machine he was driving crashed and tipped over.
Police say the crash caused a diesel spill that Dofasco soon contained.
They say the second accident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a different plant when another truck tipped over.
A 26-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.