Two people are injured, one critically, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Dixie Road, near Queen Street.

Peel police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were transported to hospital after the collision. One person sustained critical injuries and a second suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The southbound lanes of Dixie Road are closed between Hazelwood Drive and Queen Street. Police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.