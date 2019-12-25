

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man allegedly stole a vehicle before causing a rollover in a Mississauga intersection on Wednesday morning.

Officers with Peel Regional Police said they were called to the intersection of Guildwood Way and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10 a.m. for a report of a vehicle rolling over.

Upon arrival at the scene, an adult male was taken into police custody for theft of a vehicle. He is currently in hospital with unknown injuries.

Another man was transported from the scene to a trauma centre. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Police later said a man was warming up his parked SUV and loading things inside when a suspect approached and attempted to speed off in the vehicle.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect and was dragged a short distance before the SUV rolled over, injuring both the victim and the suspect.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.