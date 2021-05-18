Two injured after car collides with wall in central Brampton
A badly damaged vehicle is seen after a crash in Brampton on May 17, 2021 that injured two people. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 5:32AM EDT
Two people are in hospital after the car one of them was driving struck a wall in the downtown area of Brampton late on Monday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Main and John streets at 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a single car collision.
They arrived to find the vehicle had struck a wall and both occupants were trapped inside.
The occupants were removed and both were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The intersection was closed for a period of time while Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau investigated the circumstances of the crash.