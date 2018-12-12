

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Emergency crews pulled two people, one in critical condition, from a Mississauga home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Osprey Boulevard, near Trelawny Circle, at 3:41 p.m. for a report of a fire inside a home.

The fire eventually reached two alarms and a woman was pulled from the home with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second victim was rescued and is considered to be in stable condition, paramedics said.

The flames were put out by 4:14 p.m.

Osprey Boulevard was closed between Prairie Circle and Nutcracker Drive as crews continue to cleanup and conduct an investigation.