

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male and a female required treatment in hospital after they were shot on a street corner in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say that at about 1 a.m. Friday morning, a male and female were standing near Jarvis and Shuter streets when they were approached by a suspect in a car.

Investigators say the suspect pulled over, got out of the car and approached the male and female.

An altercation ensued and police allege the suspect fired several rounds at both victims.

A witness told CP24 he saw that the female was conscious and breathing after the shooting and the male was removed by paramedics on a stretcher.

Police described the suspect as a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100.