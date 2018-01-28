

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a pedestrian-involved collision in Forest Hill early this morning.

It happened near Bathurst Street, north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 60s was struck by a car and was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

A second person was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided an update on their conditions or said if the driver involved will be facing any charges.