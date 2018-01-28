Two injured following pedestrian-involved collision in Forest Hill
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 6:20AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2018 7:49AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital after a pedestrian-involved collision in Forest Hill early this morning.
It happened near Bathurst Street, north of Eglinton Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 60s was struck by a car and was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
A second person was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have not provided an update on their conditions or said if the driver involved will be facing any charges.