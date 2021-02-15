Two people have been transported to hospital and one person is in custody following a stabbing in Oakville.

Police responded to the area of Third Line and Bridge Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Two victims were found with stab wounds and were subsequently transported to hospital, Halton police said.

One suspect has been taken into custody and there are no outstanding suspects, police said

No further details are available so far, according to police.