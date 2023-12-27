Two injured in rollover collision near Whitby, Ont.
Two people are injured following a rollover collision near Whitby, Ont. on Dec. 27. (OPP_HSD/X)
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2023 3:22PM EST
Two people have unknown injuries from a rollover collision near Whitby, Ont., Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
Officers say it happened on Highway 412 and Taunton Road.
It is unclear how severe the injuries are.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
As Toronto OPP investigates, the northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked.