Two injured in Toronto drive-by shootings overnight
Published Thursday, July 7, 2022 9:03AM EDT
Two men are suffering minor injuries after two drive-by shootings took place in Toronto early Thursday morning.
According to police, the first incident occurred just at 12:45 a.m. near Highway 400 and Highway 401 in Toronto’s Humberlea neighbourhood.
Investigators allege one car was chasing another when shots were fired. A man suffering from gunfire wounds deemed non-life threatening was located, they said.
The second incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Highway 401 and Port Union Road in Scarborough.
Investigators allege the second shooting also took place during a car chase.
They say shots were fired during the chase and a man suffering from minor injuries was located.
Bullet holes were also located in a car.
Toronto police are investigating both of these incidents, and roads have been reopened in the area.