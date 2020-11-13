Two injured, one critically, after disturbance in Hamilton, police say
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 1:37PM EST
Police say two people have been injured, one critically, following a disturbance in Hamilton.
It happened near Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue.
In a tweet, police said they were called to the area for reports of a disturbance.
Two people were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.
One of the victims, police say, sustained life-threatening injuries.
One suspect is now in custody but police have not released the suspect’s name or what charges they are facing.