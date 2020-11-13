Police say two people have been stabbed and one of them has critical injuries, following a domestic incident in Hamilton.

It happened near Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue.

In a tweet, police said they were called to the area for reports of a disturbance.

Two people were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment – a 63-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old man is now in custody but police have not released the suspect’s name or what charges he is facing.