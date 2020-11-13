Two injured, one critically, after stabbing in Hamilton: police
Hamilton police file photo.
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 1:37PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 4:28PM EST
Police say two people have been stabbed and one of them has critical injuries, following a domestic incident in Hamilton.
It happened near Upper Paradise Road and Bendamere Avenue.
In a tweet, police said they were called to the area for reports of a disturbance.
Two people were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment – a 63-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 30-year-old man is now in custody but police have not released the suspect’s name or what charges he is facing.