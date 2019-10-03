

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are dead and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural north Oshawa on Thursday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to Simcoe Street North, near Purple Woods Conservation Area at Coates Road sometime after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a two-car crash.

They arrived to find two occupants dead and a third person suffering from serious injuries.

The injured person was evacuated via Ornge air ambulance.

The gender and ages of those involved is not yet known.