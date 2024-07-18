Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.

Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk, were recalled earlier this month.

At least 12 lab-confirmed cases of listeriosis have been reported in connection with the recall, including 10 in Ontario and one each in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

All of the affected products, of which there are 18, include the product code 7825 and best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), products contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick and include symptoms like vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” PHAC said in the recall.

Of the reported listeriosis cases in Canada, 67 per cent were reported in women and the ages of those hospitalized are between 37 and 89. PHAC said the people who became sick developed symptoms between August 2023 and early July 2024.

