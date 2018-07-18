

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have seized two loaded handguns and charged six people with a variety of offences after conducting a search in the city’s Entertainment District on Tuesday.

Guns and gangs investigators were in the area of Front Street West and Spadina Avenue when they say they executed a search on Tuesday.

Officers allegedly recovered a .45 calibre handgun and a 9mm compact handgun.

Five men and one woman, from across the GTA, were arrested and taken into custody.

Each is facing a dozen charges including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and careless storage of ammunition.

All six appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.