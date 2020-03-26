

The Canadian Press





BOBCAYGEON, Ont. - A regional health unit says two members of a long-term care home have died after developing symptoms following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says one resident died Tuesday and another on Wednesday at the Pinecrest Nursing Home.

The two who died were not tested for COVID-19.

The deaths came after three residents tested positive on March 20.

Fourteen staff members were confirmed to have tested positive as of Thursday, while four have had negative results and 16 are still waiting.

Thirty-three other people at the home have developed symptoms.

Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the medical officer of health for the unit, calls it the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

“(It) really brings home how devastating and deadly this virus can be for older people in our communities,” Noseworthy said in a statement.

Mary Carr, the administrator of Pinecrest Nursing Home, says there could be additional deaths given the fragility of some of the residents.

“This is truly a horrible time for the families and friends of the residents, as well as our staff,” Carr said. “We have a number of medically fragile and vulnerable people living in our home. Our residents are like family to our staff.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.