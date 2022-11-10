Toronto police are searching for two male suspects who are considered “armed and dangerous” after a carjacking in North York Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Oakburn Crescent and Harrison Garden Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

A man was reportedly exiting his parked vehicle when two men approached him and made a demand for his keys, wallet, phone and jewelry.

One of the men then pointed a handgun at the victim who was forced to the ground, police said.

The victim turned over his belongings and then ran away from the scene, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects then drove the victim’s vehicle away from the area.

“They (the suspects) are described as male, dark complexions, 5’8”. One of the men was in possession of a handgun. They are both to be considered armed and dangerous,” police wrote in a news release on Thursday.

Police have released several images of the stolen vehicle.

It is described as a midnight blue 2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder with silver wrap on the front hood and a dealer license plate attached.

Police said the vehicle also had a set of licence plates in the trunk with Ontario licence "CFPF834."

“If this vehicle is seen, do not approach and contact police immediately,” police wrote.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.