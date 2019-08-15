

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two males are dead after their car struck a tree in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday evening.

York Regional Police say they were called to Warden Avenue, between 19th Avenue and Stouffville Road at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a vehicle lodged into a tree.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while a male passenger was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Major collision bureau investigators are working to determine what caused the collision.

Warden Avenue near the collision was closed in both directions to allow for an investigation.