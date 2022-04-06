Two males are in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Richvale Drive North.

According to Peel police, there was an interaction between officers and two occupants of a vehicle and the civilian vehicle ended up colliding with the cruiser and a second car, which flipped over.

The vehicle that flipped also crashed through a fence to a home's backyard. The vehicle can be seen next to a residential pool.

Police say two occupants of that vehicle were hospitalized following the crash, including one male who was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.

Sandalwood Parkway eastbound is closed to Kennedy Road and westbound to Royal Palm Drive, and Richvale Drive northbound is closed at Mount Pleasant Drive and southbound to Cassander Crescent for an investigation.