Two males are in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Richvale Drive North.

Police said there was an interaction between officers and two occupants of a vehicle and the civilian vehicle ended up colliding with the cruiser and a second car.

The civilian vehicle then crashed through a fence of a home's backyard and flipped over near a residential pool.

Police say two occupants of the flipped over vehicle were hospitalized following the crash, including one male who was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

The police officer was not injured and a male driver in the second vehicle involved was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.

Varkey Abraham, who owns a business nearby, heard the crash happen and went to assist the passengers.

“I opened up the rear door, pulled a man out. I asked him if there’s anyone else inside. He said ‘one guy, one guy’ and he started walking away,” he told CP24.

Abraham said the passenger seemed disoriented when he walked away but that police were able to locate him shortly after.

Mansoor Ahmed is the homeowner of the involved property and said it’s fortunate that his children were not playing in the backyard at the time of the crash.

“There should be from the city or something, whatever houses are close to the main road there should be a concrete wall or something, that’s what I would be looking for after this. Because my kids mostly play in the backyard and luckily they were at school right now.”

Sandalwood Parkway eastbound is closed to Kennedy Road and westbound to Royal Palm Drive, and Richvale Drive northbound is closed at Mount Pleasant Drive and southbound to Cassander Crescent for an investigation.