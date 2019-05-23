

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two males were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a double stabbing in Mississauga overnight.

Police say that they located the victims in the Tenth Line and Thomas Street area at around midnight after receiving a call for a stabbing.

The victims are believed to be in their 20s, according to paramedics.

Police are urging any witnesses to contact investigators.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.