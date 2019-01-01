Two males injured after large fight near Liberty Village: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 6:40AM EST
Two males were rushed to a local this morning following an assault near Liberty Village.
Police say one male was suffered injuries to his face from a broken bottle and a second male was injured after being kicked in the head several times.
According to police, the males were injured during a large fight in the area.
The conditions of the victims have not been released.
Investigators have not yet provided any suspect information.