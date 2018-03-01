

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say two males sustained non-life-threatening knife wounds after an apparent street robbery in Brampton overnight.

In a tweet, police said the incident occurred in the area of Barr Crescent and Sandalwood Parkway.

Investigators say two males were reportedly assaulted by five males in the area and some property was stolen.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released.