Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Thursday, July 7, 2022 3:22PM EDT
Two young victims have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police received a call about a stabbing near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 2 p.m.
Two male victims were subsequently transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, Peel Regional Paramedic services said. Police did not give their exact ages, but described them as youths.
Police say they are searching for a suspect described as a South Asian male between 15 and 17 years old who was wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants.