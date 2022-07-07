Two young victims have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police received a call about a stabbing near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 2 p.m.

Two male victims were subsequently transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, Peel Regional Paramedic services said. Police did not give their exact ages, but described them as youths.

Police say they are searching for a suspect described as a South Asian male between 15 and 17 years old who was wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants.