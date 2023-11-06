Two men sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s east end early Monday morning.

Police said the incident occurred outside near the intersection of Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 12:14 a.m.

According to investigators, two male victims made their own way to hospital before officers and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Their injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.