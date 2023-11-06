Two males seriously injured in east-end shooting: Toronto police
Two men were injured in a shooting at the intersection of Danforth and Greenwood avenues on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Share:
Published Monday, November 6, 2023 7:21AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2023 7:21AM EST
Two men sustained serious injuries following a shooting in the city’s east end early Monday morning.
Police said the incident occurred outside near the intersection of Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 12:14 a.m.
According to investigators, two male victims made their own way to hospital before officers and paramedics arrived at the scene.
Their injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.