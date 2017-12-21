

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for two male suspects after a bank was robbed in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a CIBC brank at Westney and Kingston roads in Ajax at 12:25 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Investigators said two male suspects, one armed with a silver handgun, entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller.

The pair fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into an older sedan.

Officers who arrived at the scene searched the area but were unable to locate them.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build, weighing about 140 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a male with a tanned complexion, standing five-feet-nine to five-feet-eleven inches tall, with a thin build. He is believed to be in his early 20s or late teens.