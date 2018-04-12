

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for two male suspects after two males were stabbed in separate incidents in Little Italy on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that just after 1 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the corner of Harbord and Clinton streets for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said one male was stabbed in the back by a suspect who fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, police said a second male victim was stabbed in the chest in the same vicinity.

Both victims were taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

At first police said it looked like a random attack, however afterwards they stepped back from the claim saying, “It appears the stabbings were not random.”

One suspect is described as a black male wearing a brown Roots tracksuit, and a second suspect is described as a brown-skinned male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.