Two males stabbed outside Oshawa mall
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:51PM EDT
Two male victims were taken to hospital following a stabbing outside a mall in Oshawa Tuesday night.
Durham Police were called to Oshawa Centre on King Street at around 10 p.m. and located the victims. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.
The suspects fled the scene, police said.
The motive for the stabbing is not yet known.