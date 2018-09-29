

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two would-be robbers were placed under arrest after officers spotted them casing a pizza place in Brampton on Friday night, police say.

The suspects were first observed in the parking lot of the pizza place at the corner of McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive at around 10:25 p.m.

Police say that the men were wearing masks and were observed looking into stores and vehicles.

One of the two men was then seen opening the door to the pizza place and surveying how many [people were inside before returning to his accomplice, police say.

At that point uniformed officers stopped the men and placed them under arrest.

Police say that a search of the men then uncovered two replica firearms and gloves.

Jacob Jiminez, 18, of Brampton, is charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Telique Ricketts, 18, of Brampton is charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence and disguise with intent.

Both men were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.