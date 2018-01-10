

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men are facing a combined 24 charges in connection with the alleged trafficking of a 26-year-old woman in multiple cities last October.

Police say that the victim met the men on Oct. 2. Following that meeting, police allege that the men forced the victim to perform sexual services in multiple cities over a five-day period. During that time, the men allegedly took money from the victim and assaulted her on numerous occasions.

The men also took the victim’s identification, police say.

The woman did express a desire to leave but police say the men responded by threatening to kill her.

The woman subsequently escaped from the men on Oct. 6 and contacted authorities, police say.

Both suspects were then arrested on Jan. 6.

Tshibangu Kazadi, 26, of Whitby, is charged with 11 offences, including assault, uttering threats, trafficking in persons and forcible confinement.

Marc-Etienne Fortin, 25, of Quebec City, is charged with 13 offences, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and withholding travel documents.

Police say they are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The suspects are known to frequent the Oshawa, Toronto, Burlington, Hamilton and Niagara Falls areas, according to police.