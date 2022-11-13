Two men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a store selling magic mushrooms and related products.

Toronto police said last Friday they applied for and were granted a search warrant under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act for an establishment known as “Shroomyz,” which was selling psilocybin and edibles derived from the substance.

The dispensary is located near Queen Street West and Denison Avenue.

Police raided Shroomyz on Saturday and arrested two men, 20-year-old Fabricio Osores 20, of Hamilton, and Seyon Tharmathasan, 23, of Toronto. The accused have each been charged with possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. They have a KJan. 12 court date.

While carrying out the search warrant, officers also allegedly seized a large quantity of dried psilocybin, psilocybin-derived edibles, which are also known as magic mushrooms, and a quantity of proceeds of crime.

