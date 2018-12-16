

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested two men in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto within a three-week period.

According to police, between Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, a man, wearing a hood pulled over his head and black gloves, entered four separate bank branches in Toronto, waited in line, and presented the teller with a note demanding money. The note, police say, also indicated that the suspect had a gun and threatened to shoot the teller.

At each of the four branches, the suspect obtained money and fled the area.

On Dec. 3, police say the same man targeted three other bank branches in the city’s east end.

The man, according to investigators, made no attempt to disguise his identity when he made demands for money to the teller and indicated he was armed.

Police say during one of the robberies, the man pointed a firearm at two victims when he told them he wanted more money.

On Dec. 3, following a foot pursuit, police located the driver of the getaway vehicle and Antwoine Murray, 21, was arrested in connection with the robberies.

He has been charged with three counts of robbery while armed, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, obstructing a police officer, and mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 13, Toronto police, with the help of the Kingston Police Service, arrested 19-year-old Kingston resident Abdullah Waseem in connection with the case.

He is facing four counts of robbery, three counts of armed robbery, four counts of disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, two counts of pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with probation, theft of a motor-vehicle, and theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.