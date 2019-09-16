

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two Toronto men have been charged with fraud in connection with a “merchandise return scam” at a Whitby Home Depot, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a Home Depot location on Victoria Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 after receiving a call about a “fraud in progress.”

According to police, a male was attempting to return merchandise when employees at the store became suspicious and contacted police.

“It’s believed the male suspect obtained a Home Depot credit card in Cobourg using fraudulent identification. He purchased merchandise using the card in Cobourg and attended the store in Whitby to try and return the items without a receipt,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Police arrested and charged the male along with a second male suspect who was waiting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police seized a fraudulent driver’s license and social Insurance card along with the Home Depot credit card.”

Kwabena Ansere, a 39-year-old Toronto man, and 31-year-old Toronto resident Randy Amofa have been charged with fraud over $5,000, personation, possession of identity documents, possession of credit card data, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.