Two people have been charged for allegedly assaulting an individual at their Scarborough home last week during a gunpoint home invasion that also saw the victim’s vehicle stolen.

Toronto police said they responded to a gun call in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Staines Road on the early morning of Nov. 30.

Two suspects allegedly forcibly entered a home, and once inside, they pointed a firearm at a resident and assaulted him.

The suspect then took the resident’s vehicle and other valuable items before fleeing the home.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

On Monday, members of the provincial car jacking task force and other police services executed a search warrant in connection with the investigation.

As a result, 29-year-old Komal Ramlochan and 21-year-old Christopher Lloyd, both from Mississauga, were arrested.

The charges the two are facing include three counts of pointing a firearm, one count of robbery while armed with a firearm, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The two accused are set to appear in a North York court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.